UrduPoint.com

Leicester Boss Rodgers Admits He Could Lose Tielemans

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Leicester boss Rodgers admits he could lose Tielemans

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted Belgium international Youri Tielemans could leave the club and that he has to prepare for life without the midfielder.

The highly rated 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

The Foxes' record signing, who joined from Monaco for £35 million ($48 million) in 2019, has excelled under Rodgers and scored the winner against Chelsea as Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time last season.

The club have been in contract talks with Tielemans for months but are yet to strike a deal and Rodgers hinted he could leave the King Power Stadium.

"He is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option," he said.

"I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it's a very short career.

"For players it's about ambition, the challenge and sometimes it's about a different environment. We have seen it before many times.

"Teams have won the Champions League and the player will move on. That's the nature of it. For me, I can only worry about keeping improving him as a player, keeping him focused and letting everything else be taken care of." Rodgers, who lost England defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United for £80 million in 2019, said it was always crucial to plan for the future and have players in the "pipeline".

"If we are going to lose one we have to be ready for the next one to come in," he added.

jw/piMANCHESTER UNITED

Related Topics

Monaco Leicester Belgium Manchester United 2019 From Chelsea Arsenal Million Love

Recent Stories

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of T ..

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of Terrorists, Extremists

24 minutes ago
 Renewable power generation capacity of China Three ..

Renewable power generation capacity of China Three Gorges Corporation tops 100 m ..

24 minutes ago
 'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: ..

'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: security services

24 minutes ago
 Australia revokes top seed Djokovic's visa for 2nd ..

Australia revokes top seed Djokovic's visa for 2nd time

24 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts to Destabilize Centr ..

Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts to Destabilize Central Asia Visible

24 minutes ago
 EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will ..

EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will Be Allowed to Resume It - Lav ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.