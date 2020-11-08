Leicester go top as Vardy tames Wolves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leicester, United Kingdom, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Leicester moved to the top of the Premier League as Jamie Vardy's penalty earned a 1-0 win against Wolves on Sunday.

Vardy netted from the spot in the first half at the King Power Stadium and, although the striker had a second spot kick saved by Rui Patricio, the hosts held on for their third successive Premier League victory.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who have won six in a row in all competitions, are one point clear of second placed Tottenham, who had gone top with a win at West Bromwich Albion earlier on Sunday.

Liverpool will replace Leicester in first place if they beat Manchester City later on Sunday.

Whether Leicester finish the weekend in pole position or not, Rodgers will be delighted with his team's start to the season.

They have shrugged off the pain of missing out on Champions League qualification on the final day of last season and look capable of challenging for a top four finish again.

Vardy was recalled after being rested for Thursday's Europa League win over Braga.

Suitably refreshed, Vardy needed just 15 minutes to get on the score-sheet.

Dennis Praet's cross hit Max Kilman on the hand in the Wolves area and referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Vardy stepped up to calmly send Rui Patricio the wrong way from the spot for his ninth goal of the season.

It was the 33-year-old's fourth goal in his last four appearances.

Leicester had only lost one of their previous 45 Premier League games when scoring the first goal at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy should have doubled the lead in the 39th minute when Wolves defender Rayan Ait Nouri took a heavy touch in the area and tripped James Justin in a panicked attempt to clear the danger.

Vardy drove his effort down the middle, but Rui Patricio saved and the rebound hit the striker before bouncing just wide.

It was the Wolves' keeper's third save from his last six Premier League penalties faced.

Marc Albrighton came on for the Foxes at half-time and the winger's fist contribution nearly brought a goal as Youri Tielemans headed narrowly wide from his cross.

Vardy's fierce strike forced a superb tip-over from Rui Patricio before Wolves finally threatened when Pedro Neto's shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester's James Maddison had a deflected effort that almost crept in, but Wolves substitute Adama Traore nearly set up Raul Jimenez for an equaliser in a frantic finale.

Schmeichel preserved Leicester's lead with a brilliant save after Ruben Neves unleashed a blistering shot from the edge of the area.

Neto passed up a golden opportunity to equalise when he side-footed wide from close-range in the final minutes.