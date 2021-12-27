UrduPoint.com

Leicester Stay Top After Bristol Thriller

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Leicester stay top after Bristol thriller

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Leicester extended their unbeaten record in the English Premiership this season as the leaders snatched a thrilling 28-26 victory at Bristol on Sunday.

Guy Porter's dramatic try four minutes into stoppage-time gave Leicester a 10th successive win.

Bristol were the last team to defeat Leicester in a Premiership game, claiming an away success almost seven months ago.

They nearly repeated that feat through tries from Fitz Harding and Ioan Lloyd, while Callum Sheedy kicked 16 points.

Porter, Nemani Nadolo and Julian Montoya touched down for Leicester, with George Ford adding three penalties and two conversions.

Second placed Saracens swept to a 61-29 win over Worcester Warriors at the StoneX Stadium to cut the gap at the top of the Premiership table to five points.

They showed no signs of rustiness after almost three weeks without a game as they crossed nine times in total.

Alex Lewington and Billy Vunipola scored two tries each and further scores from Nick Tompkins, Alex Goode, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl and Max Malins sealed a hugely comprehensive win.

The visitors did score three late tries to secure a bonus point of their own as Francois Venter, Gareth Simpson and Ashley Beck crossed after the break, adding to Joe Batley's try in the first half.

Dan Frost scored two tries as Wasps earned a much-needed 38-30 over in-form London Irish.

It ended a run of six straight defeats in all competitions for the injury-hit home side, as they moved up to eighth in the table.

This was the Exiles' first defeat in seven games despite Agustin Creevy scoring two of their five tries.

Winless Bath were beaten 40-20 by West Country rivals Gloucester.

