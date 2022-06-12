Leicester to face Saracens in Premiership final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Leicester will face Saracens in their first English Premiership final for nine years after beating Northampton 27-14 on Saturday.

The Tigers' return to the English showpiece came just hours after Saracens crushed Harlequins 34-17 at the StoneX Stadium in the day's first semi-final.

Leicester, unbeaten at Welford Road in the Premiership for more than a year, were pushed hard by their midlands rivals, but 22 points from George Ford proved decisive.

Ford, on his final Leicester home appearance before joining Sale later this summer, contributed a try, a conversion, four penalties and a drop-goal, and delivered a scoring pass for Freddie Steward's clinching late touchdown.

Northampton replied through a Tommy Freeman touchdown, with Dan Biggar kicking two penalties and James Grayson one.

Leicester will go in search of a ninth Premiership title against Saracens at Twickenham on June 18.

"What a club. I've been here eight years in two stints and I've loved every second if it, the highs and lows," Ford said.

"I don't think you'll come across a more traditional rugby club. I'm going to miss it.

"We've got a job to do next week. We're going to have to be at our very best. We can't wait for it." Back in the top-flight after being relegated for repeated salary cap breaches, Saracens have made amends for their spell in exile and now stand one win away from claiming the title.

They saw off defending champions Harlequins in the semi-final despite being reduced to 13 men at one stage during the final quarter.

Ben Earl, the Premiership's Player of the Season, led the charge with a hat-trick of tries.

Nick Tompkins and Aled Davies also crossed in a determined performance that was orchestrated by Owen Farrell.

"It's been a tough two and half years and it was a problem of our own making," Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said.

"Mistakes were made, but 99 percent of the people in the organisation weren't responsible for what happened and that's never talked about.

"Every one of them, staff and players, had a reason to leave and an excuse to go if they wanted, but none of them did. That level of loyalty probably saved the club to be honest.

"We saw out on the field against Harlequins where that loyalty comes from, that togetherness that exists. This is a special group of players and I couldn't be prouder." Farrell finished with his bloodied head wrapped in a bandage after a bruising encounter that saw Harlequins hooker Jack Walker sin-binned for a dangerous tackle in the third quarter.

Harlequins threatened a late comeback when they scored two converted tries in a desperate bid to overcome a 27-12 deficit.

But, even when yellow cards to Elliot Daly and Billy Vunipola reduced Saracens to 13 men, Quins could not take full advantage.

Saracens lost a third player to the sin-bin when Alex Lozowksi also departed for a high tackle, but their resilience swept them to a deserved win.