UrduPoint.com

Leicester V Norwich Postponed Over Covid Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 02:10 AM

Leicester v Norwich postponed over Covid outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Leicester's Premier League home match against Norwich on New Year's Day has been postponed as a result of a coronavirus outbreak and injuries in the visitors' camp.

"Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club's fixture at Leicester City's King Power Stadium, due to be played at 1500 GMT on Saturday, 1 January," English top-flight bosses said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Board accepted Norwich's application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases and injuries."The Premier League assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted guidance, implemented in light of the new Omicron variant of Covid.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

