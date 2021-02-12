(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Leicester's James Justin is likely to miss the rest of the season after manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Friday the defender had suffered a serious knee injury.

Justin was carried off in Wednesday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Brighton and has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"The scan hasn't shown up so well," said Rodgers. "It looks like he has done his ACL which is a devastating blow for us because he has been incredible.

"He was walking about after the game and we hoped he would be OK but you have to wait to get the scan.

"He was upset yesterday because he has been so robust for me. I'm pretty sure he wouldn't have been too far away from (England boss) Gareth's (Southgate) thoughts." The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Leicester, becoming a fixture in the side.

He was the only player to have played every minute in the Premier League for Rodgers so far this season.

"Wherever I have asked him to play, and whatever position, he has been a minimum of eight out of 10 and has been developing as a top Premier League player," said Rodgers.

The Foxes would go six points clear of Liverpool with victory over the defending champions at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

They are third in the Premier League, a place above their visitors, after one defeat in their past 10 top flight games.

Rodgers said: "I don't think it'll define where we'll finish but it's the next game and against the champions. It's another game to measure our progress. We have had a few games where they have been good and others not so (against Liverpool).

"We have given away poor goals in some of the games against Liverpool and if we can cut them out and play with the quality and aggression we have been we're hopeful it'll be another good performance against a top team."