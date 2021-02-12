UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leicester's Justin Set To Miss Rest Of Season With Knee Injury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Leicester's Justin set to miss rest of season with knee injury

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Leicester's James Justin is likely to miss the rest of the season after manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Friday the defender had suffered a serious knee injury.

Justin was carried off in Wednesday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Brighton and has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"The scan hasn't shown up so well," said Rodgers. "It looks like he has done his ACL which is a devastating blow for us because he has been incredible.

"He was walking about after the game and we hoped he would be OK but you have to wait to get the scan.

"He was upset yesterday because he has been so robust for me. I'm pretty sure he wouldn't have been too far away from (England boss) Gareth's (Southgate) thoughts." The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Leicester, becoming a fixture in the side.

He was the only player to have played every minute in the Premier League for Rodgers so far this season.

"Wherever I have asked him to play, and whatever position, he has been a minimum of eight out of 10 and has been developing as a top Premier League player," said Rodgers.

The Foxes would go six points clear of Liverpool with victory over the defending champions at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

They are third in the Premier League, a place above their visitors, after one defeat in their past 10 top flight games.

Rodgers said: "I don't think it'll define where we'll finish but it's the next game and against the champions. It's another game to measure our progress. We have had a few games where they have been good and others not so (against Liverpool).

"We have given away poor goals in some of the games against Liverpool and if we can cut them out and play with the quality and aggression we have been we're hopeful it'll be another good performance against a top team."

Related Topics

Poor Liverpool Progress Leicester Brighton From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Freedom Office States Need for Pluralis ..

38 minutes ago

US Treasury Chief Vows Multilateral Engagement Wit ..

30 minutes ago

Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Ad ..

39 minutes ago

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

1 hour ago

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.