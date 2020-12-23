UrduPoint.com
Leicester's Premiership Rugby Clash Cancelled After Virus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Leicester's Premiership rugby clash cancelled after virus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Leicester's English Premiership rugby match at Newcastle on December 26 has been cancelled because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Tigers squad.

Although only a small number of positive tests have been returned, the need for a large section of Leicester's players to self-isolate because of contact tracing means the game cannot go ahead.

Reports claimed three unnamed Leicester players had positive tests in the latest round of medical checks on Monday.

A Premiership Rugby panel will be convened to determine the allocation of points from the fixture.

Under regulations brought in for the 2020-21 season, the decision will be made according to responsibility for the cancellation rather than fault, so two points will be awarded to the team that was responsible and four points to the team that was not.

"Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Leicester and Newcastle and we will give the clubs any support they need," a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

"Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we'd ask everyone to respect their privacy."The news comes after four of last weekend's 10 European Champions Cup games were cancelled because of coronavirus.

Leicester flew home from France after beating Bayonne in the European Challenge Cup last Saturday.

