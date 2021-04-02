Leinster get Champions Cup walkover after Toulon positive Covid-19 test

(@FahadShabbir)

Toulon, France, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Leinster received a walkover victory on Friday after their European Champions Cup last-16 match with Toulon was cancelled just hours before kick-off because of a positive coronavirus case at the French club.

"Following medical advice that the match could not be played safely, RC Toulon were unable to select a match day squad after it was deemed that the club had a number of high-risk close contacts with one of its non-travelling players who had tested positive for COVID-19," said the organisers, EPCR, in a statement.

"Therefore as RC Toulon could not fulfil the fixture, (it was) decided Leinster will progress to the Champions Cup quarter-finals on the weekend of 9/10/11 April."