UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leipzig And Frankfurt Squeeze Into Second Round Of German Cup

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:11 PM

Leipzig and Frankfurt squeeze into second round of German Cup

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Julian Nagelsmann got his RB Leipzig reign off to a winning start on Sunday as the rising star of German coaching's side edged a 3-2 win over second-tier VfL Osnabrueck in the first round of the German Cup.

Osnabrueck's Etienne Amenyido briefly cancelled out Marcel Sabitzer's early opener, before further goals from Sabitzer and Lukas Klostermann saw Leipzig wrest back control.

Marcos Alvarez's 74th minute penalty then sparked fears of a late collapse for Leipzig, who were not the top-flight side to struggle on Sunday.

2018 cup winners Eintracht Frankfurt needed a late hat-trick from Ante Rebic to beat third-tier neighbours Waldhof Mannheim 5-3.

Slow out of the blocks, Frankfurt were left stunned as Valmir Sulejmani struck twice in the opening 11 minutes to put Mannheim 2-0 up.

Last season's Europa League semi-finalists quickly rallied, however, drawing level through fine goals from Daichi Kamada and Filip Kostic.

Jan-Hendrik Marx's long-range screamer then put Mannheim back in front, before Rebic struck three times in the last 15 minutes to see Frankfurt through.

Both of Berlin's Bundesliga teams reached the second round, Hertha and newly promoted Union Berlin seeing off fourth-tier opposition.

Union waltzed to a 6-0 victory over Germania Halberstadt, while a brace from Vedad Ibisevic helped Hertha to a 5-1 win over VfB Eichstaett.

Paderborn, also new arrivals in the top flight, were taken to extra-time by fourth-tier side Roedinghausen before eventually winning in a penalty shootout.

Related Topics

German Fine Mannheim Leipzig Frankfurt Berlin Cuban Peso Sunday From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

42 minutes ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.