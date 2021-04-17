UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leipzig Hand Bayern Title Edge After Hoffenheim Stalemate

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Leipzig hand Bayern title edge after Hoffenheim stalemate

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Leipzig had a last-minute goal ruled out and were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Hoffenheim on Friday to hand the Bundesliga title initiative back to Bayern Munich.

Second-placed Leipzig have 61 points but Bayern can stretch their lead to seven points with victory at third-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday with five games left.

Bayern, smarting from their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG in midweek, are seeking a ninth consecutive German title.

Leipzig thought they had won the game at the death when Yussuf Poulsen headed in but he was penalised for handball after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

Friday's result was a fair outcome with Julian Nagelsmann's side taking until the 53rd minute to have an attempt on target with Christopher Nkunku failing to trouble the Hoffenheim keeper.

"We had a lot of good situations that we didn't use well enough," said Nagelsmann.

"We also had a lot of bad luck with the goal at the end, which was ruled out. It wasn't our best game, but we played well. We were the better team, but we didn't have enough scoring chances."Nagelsmann went into the game with speculation linking him as Hansi Flick's successor at Bayern next season.

Flick, meanwhile, seen as the man to replace Joachim Loew as national team coach after the European Championship, has yet to confirm he will stay at Munich where he has a contract until 2024.

Related Topics

German Leipzig Munich Man Lead From Best PSG Bayern Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

7 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

8 hours ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

8 hours ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

8 hours ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.