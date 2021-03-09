Leipzig still underdogs against crisis-hit Liverpool: Nagelsmann

Berlin, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann insists his side remain underdogs in Wednesday's Champions League, last 16 clash against crisis-hit Liverpool after the Germans lost 2-0 to the Reds in the first leg.

"We are heading into the game with the necessary humility and respect," Nagelsmann said Tuesday.

He added that Liverpool's miserable run of six defeats from their last seven league games had no bearing on Leipzig's chances in the Champions League.

"We're not interested in Liverpool's league results, because we are losing this tie at the moment. We are the challengers, not the favourites," said the 33-year-old Leipzig coach.

Nagelsmann added that he backed Liverpool to bounce back under fellow German boss Jurgen Klopp.

"It's a hard phase for them, but they are still a world-class team with a world-class coach," said Nagelsmann.

"Jurgen has already mastered a few crises in his career," he added.

Budapest, which was also the venue for the first leg, will host the return tie due to Germany's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Nagelsmann also confirmed that Spanish winger Angelino would miss Wednesday's game and remain sidelined until April.

A star performer for Leipzig this season, the former Manchester City left-back has missed the last two Bundesliga games with injury.

"If we take the risk of playing him, there is a big danger that he could be out for a very long period," explained Nagelsmann.

He added that Angelino would return after the international break at the end of this month.