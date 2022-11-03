UrduPoint.com

Leipzig Thrash Shakhtar To Reach Knockout Stage

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Leipzig thrash Shakhtar to reach knockout stage

Warsaw, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :RB Leipzig cruised to a 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk to book their place in the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday as Germany striker Timo Werner was forced off injured.

Leipzig smashed in three quickfire second-half goals in Warsaw to secure second place behind Real Madrid in Group F and crush the Ukrainian club's dreams of a fairytale berth in the last 16.

"I'm really proud of the team. We didn't start well in this Champions League campaign, but we put in a solid performance today and are really happy to be through," forward Emil Forsberg told DAZN.

There was a bittersweet note to Leipzig's success, however, after Werner was substituted off early in a potential blow to his World Cup hopes.

The former Chelsea forward was replaced by Forsberg after picking up a knock to his ankle in a clash with Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko.

Leipzig started more brightly than their opponents and were rewarded with an early goal, Christopher Nkunku pouncing on the rebound after Werner had forced a save from Anatoliy Trubin.

Shakhtar's hopes of launching a comeback were dashed when Andre Silva bundled in a second from close range just after half-time.

The Ukrainian side thought they had a penalty a few minutes later after a tackle on Lassina Traore, but VAR showed the Burkinabe had drifted offside earlier in the move.

Dominik Szoboszlai rounded Trubin to slide the ball in for Leipzig's third just after the hour mark, before Dani Olmo came off the bench to help complete the rout.

The Spain international curled the ball in off the post just seconds after taking to the field, though the goal was later ruled to be an own goal due to a deflection off Valeriy Bondar.

Leipzig join fellow Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, drop down to the Europa League after finishing third in Group F.

Related Topics

Injured World Germany Leipzig Frankfurt Warsaw Donetsk Spain Post From Real Madrid Chelsea Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

1 hour ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

1 hour ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

1 hour ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

1 hour ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.