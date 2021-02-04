Leipzig, Wolfsburg through to German Cup quarters

Berlin, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg moved into the quarter-finals of the German Cup on Wednesday thanks to respective wins over second-tier side Bochum and struggling Schalke.

Leipzig beat Bochum 4-0 thanks to Amadou Haidara's 10th-minute header, a penalty slammed home in first half stoppage time by Marcel Sabitzer, who had laid on the opener with a pinpoint cross, and Yussuf Poulsen's second half brace.

Wout Weghort's 40th minute strike, which came from the rebound of the Netherlands attacker's own missed penalty, was enough for Wolsfburg to squeeze past fellow Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

Christian Gross' Schalke must now turn their attentions to what looks to be a doomed fight against relegation as they sit rock-bottom in the German top flight with just one league win all season.

Later on Wednesday second-division team Jahn Regensburg host Cologne and Stuttgart take on Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Leipzig and Wolfsburg will join Rot-Weiss Essen in Sunday's draw for the quarter-finals after the fourth-division club continued their giant-killing run on Tuesday.

Essen defeated last season's runners-up Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 after extra time to reach the last eight following wins over Arminia Bielefeld and Fortuna Dusseldorf in previous rounds.

Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and second-tier Holstein Kiel, who stunned Bayern Munich in the previous round and squeezed past Darmstadt on penalties, also made it through on Tuesday.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be conducted on Sunday, with the ties scheduled for March 2 and 3.