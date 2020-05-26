UrduPoint.com
Leipzig's Poulsen Out For 'foreseeable Future'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Leipzig's Poulsen out for 'foreseeable future'

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen could be out for the rest of the season after the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday he had damaged ligaments in his right ankle.

Leipzig said an MRI scan on Monday showed the Denmark international "suffered ligament damage to his right ankle in yesterday's win at Mainz and will be out for the foreseeable future".

Poulsen, 25, was injured after a heavy tackle early in the 5-0 win at Mainz, which moved Leipzig move up to third in the Bundesliga behind leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who meet on Tuesday.

Despite the blow to his ankle, Poulsen played the full 90 minutes against Mainz, scoring with a powerful header and setting up two more goals.

The injury leaves Poulsen at risk of missing the rest of the Bundesliga season, which is due to finish on June 27 after ending a two-month hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his absence, Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, on loan from Roma, is set to partner Timo Werner up front against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

Under new coach Bruno Labbadia, Hertha won their two matches since the restart with a 3-0 romp at Hoffenheim and a 4-0 thrashing of Union Berlin last Friday.

Leipzig will face Brazil Under-23 striker Matheus Cunha, who has scored in Hertha's last four games following his January transfer from Leipzig for 18 million Euros ($19 million).

