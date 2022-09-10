UrduPoint.com

Lens Beat Troyes To Go Top Of Ligue 1

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Lens beat Troyes to go top of Ligue 1

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Lens moved to the top of Ligue 1 on Friday as Kevin Danso scored the only goal in a 1-0 home win over Troyes.

Franck Haise's side remain unbeaten in their first seven games of the season and now sit one point ahead of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who host Brest on Saturday, and third-placed Marseille.

Lens dominated for long periods but needed Danso's 39th-minute header to see off an obdurate Troyes.

The northern club have not played in Europe since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

They finished seventh in the last two seasons after winning promotion in 2020, ending just four points outside the European places in May, and have continued their strong form into the new campaign.

"It will be nice to look at the table tomorrow morning, but we'll have to do it quickly as it could change," said coach Haise.

Lens, French champions in 1998, can be overtaken on Saturday by PSG and Marseille, who host Lille.

Related Topics

Europe Brest Troyes Nice Lille Marseille May 2020 Top PSG Coach

Recent Stories

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

11 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

11 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.