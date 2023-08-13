Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Lens blow two-goal lead in opening Ligue 1 game at Brest

Brest, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Last year's runners-up Lens blew a two-goal lead to lose their Ligue 1 opener 3-2 at Brest on Sunday.

In spite of losing their influential captain Seko Fofana and striker Lois Openda during the summer break, Lens made a dazzling start to the new season with Florian Sotoca and Deiver Machado putting them two up after just 22 minutes.

Brest, however, hit back just before half-time when Romain del Castillo netted the first of his two penalties.

Brest took the reins in the second half and equalised through Kenny Lala in the 56th minute.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw before Lens substitute Adrien Thomasson was sent off in the 82nd minute and five minutes later Mahdi Camara gave away another penalty.

Up stepped Del Castillo to bury his second spot-kick and snatch the points for Brest.

"What's disconcerting is to play 40 minutes of this quality, when with a bit more accuracy we should have been leading 3-0 and when there's only one team on the pitch... and then let certain things go," said Lens coach Franck Haise.

"We were so passive in so many duels. It was that difference in my team that surprised me. When you do that, you don't look much like Lens. At least not the Lens we love."On Saturday, champions Paris Saint-German also got off to a slow start when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Lorient.

