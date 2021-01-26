UrduPoint.com
Leonard, George To Miss Clippers Game Over Covid Fear

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Leonard, George to miss Clippers game over Covid fear

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will miss the team's road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday after being placed on the Covid-19 protocol list, the club confirmed.

An injury bulletin from the Clippers listed Leonard and George as unavailable for Tuesday's game in Atlanta due to "health and safety protocols" while Pat Beverley is out with a knee injury.

The exact reason for Leonard and George's inclusion on the coronavirus protocol list was not revealed.

Under NBA health and safety regulations in place this season, all players who test positive for Covid-19, or who have recently been in contact with someone who has the virus, must be placed in quarantine.

Time spent in quarantine ranges from four to 10 days depending on the level of exposure to the virus.

A lengthy absence for George and Leonard would be a blow to the Clippers, who have won seven straight games and are currently leading the Western Conference standings ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

