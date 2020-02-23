UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leonardo Fans Pull Louvre All-nighters To Catch Show's Final Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Leonardo fans pull Louvre all-nighters to catch show's final hours

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :It's a half hour after midnight, and a huge crowd is massed in front of the illuminated glass pyramid at the Louvre for a rare night-time visit to the museum's most ambitious show in years, a landmark collection of works by the Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci.

"It's a cozy atmosphere, quite unusual. It feels almost private," says Cherifa Tadjouri, admiring "The Battle of Anghiari" with her family at a time when most Paris nightbirds would be lining up for concerts or clubs.

Since Friday, the Louvre has opened its door for three nights of free visits to the show-stopping exhibition before it wraps up on Monday.

The 30,000 tickets were snapped up in just three hours when they were made available on the museum's website earlier this month, with people assigned time slots to avoid overcrowding.

Odile Poitier, 32, enjoyed the coffee, tea and madeleine cakes offered after the visit with her brother and some friends.

"Usually after a museum visit, you're ready to head home, but here we can stay and chat, there's no hurry, everyone's relaxed," she told AFP.

Jean-Luc Martinez, the museum's director, said the goal was for people to "feel at home" while soaking up the blockbuster show of 162 works, including loans by Queen Elizabeth II and the British Museum, Russia's Hermitage and the Vatican.

"It's really well organised, we were able to get pretty close to all the works," said Cora Yuan, a Chinese woman who lives in Paris, who was visiting with two friends.

The exhibition, which opened in late October, marks 500 years since the death of Leonardo in the historic town of Amboise in the Loire Valley on May 2, 1519.

It does not include Leonardo's most famous work, the Mona Lisa, which organisers decided to leave in its usual, highly protected wing of the museum.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Poitier Paris May October Women Family All

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

17 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.