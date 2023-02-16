UrduPoint.com

Leopard Tank Jibe Exposes Germany's Deepening Leadership Rift

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Leopard tank jibe exposes Germany's deepening leadership rift

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :At a prominent carnival season event this year, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted she thought about turning up disguised "as a leopard".

"But then I was afraid the chancellery would not grant me permission to travel for weeks," she said. It was a clear jibe at Chancellor Olaf Scholz over his delay in approving the sending of German Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Carnival season is a time of fun in Germany, with people donning silly outfits and joining parades. But politicians feature prominently, and their speeches are often a sign of the times.

No surprise then that commentators seized on the ostensibly light-hearted comment as an example of a deepening rift between the foreign minister and the chancellor, warning that it is hurting Germany on the world stage.

The pair's difficult relationship is "paralysing the coalition -- and Germany's foreign policy", said influential news magazine Der Spiegel earlier this month.

"While crises and conflicts are coming to a head everywhere, the chancellor and the foreign minister have so far been unable to agree on the guidelines for their foreign policy." The tensions should not come as a surprise -- it is hard to imagine two more different characters.

While Scholz, 64, is a taciturn figure who prefers to take decisions behind closed doors in the chancellery, 42-year-old Baerbock is in her element speaking in public, projecting a confident, well-crafted image.

Scholz is from the left-leaning SPD and Baerbock the Greens. The two parties were election rivals before coming together to form a coalition, along with the liberal FDP.

Related Topics

Election World Ukraine German Germany Event From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

11 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.