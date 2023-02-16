Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :At a prominent carnival season event this year, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted she thought about turning up disguised "as a leopard".

"But then I was afraid the chancellery would not grant me permission to travel for weeks," she said. It was a clear jibe at Chancellor Olaf Scholz over his delay in approving the sending of German Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Carnival season is a time of fun in Germany, with people donning silly outfits and joining parades. But politicians feature prominently, and their speeches are often a sign of the times.

No surprise then that commentators seized on the ostensibly light-hearted comment as an example of a deepening rift between the foreign minister and the chancellor, warning that it is hurting Germany on the world stage.

The pair's difficult relationship is "paralysing the coalition -- and Germany's foreign policy", said influential news magazine Der Spiegel earlier this month.

"While crises and conflicts are coming to a head everywhere, the chancellor and the foreign minister have so far been unable to agree on the guidelines for their foreign policy." The tensions should not come as a surprise -- it is hard to imagine two more different characters.

While Scholz, 64, is a taciturn figure who prefers to take decisions behind closed doors in the chancellery, 42-year-old Baerbock is in her element speaking in public, projecting a confident, well-crafted image.

Scholz is from the left-leaning SPD and Baerbock the Greens. The two parties were election rivals before coming together to form a coalition, along with the liberal FDP.