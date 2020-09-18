UrduPoint.com
Lesbos Camp Filling Up As UN Warns On Migrants' Future

Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Lesbos camp filling up as UN warns on migrants' future

Lesbos Island, Greece, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The UN refugee agency on Friday warned Greece that a new camp on Lesbos island hastily built to house thousands of migrants left homeless by a fire last week can only be temporary.

"This new site is currently functioning as an emergency shelter facility," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in Geneva.

"UNHCR supports its use as temporary solution but cautions that what may be deemed adequate in terms of shelter and services during emergency situations is not appropriate for the longer-term." Hundreds of asylum seekers including elderly people and small children were queueing on Friday to enter the coastal tent camp, which was hastily built to replace Europe's largest camp of Moria that burned down on September 8.

Six young Afghans have been arrested in connection with the fire.

Moria was notoriously overcrowded and unsanitary, and its destruction has strengthened calls for the migrants to be moved off the island from both local residents and humanitarian organisations.

"Greek authorities are yet to clarify the future use of (the new) site. We stand ready to support discussions on possible long-term solutions, including the continuation of safe and orderly transfers to the mainland and EU-supported relocations," Mantoo said.

A Greek migration ministry spokesman said some 6,000 people had entered the camp since the relocations began this week, with 157 testing positive for the novel coroanvirus.

