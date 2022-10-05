UrduPoint.com

Lesotho, Africa's Turbulent Mountain Kingdom

Maseru, Lesotho, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Lesotho, which holds parliamentary elections on Friday, is a politically unstable mountain kingdom entirely surrounded by South Africa, on which its economy largely depends while supplying its huge neighbour with most of its water.

Lesotho is known for the beauty of its mountainous terrain, and styles itself the "Kingdom in the Sky".

More than 80 percent of the country, which is about the size of Belgium, sits 1,800 metres (5,900 feet) above sea level. Its highest peak is Mount Thabana Ntlenyana, with an altitude of at 3,482 metres.

A constitutional monarchy, it is ruled by King Letsie III, who has no formal power. The government is led by a prime minister, who usually comes from the party with the majority in the 120-seat parliament. The country has had a coalition government for the past 10 years.

The Basothos, a people from southern Africa's Bantu ethnic group, are a large majority in Lesotho, and most of the population is Christian.

Maseru is the capital and largest city, with almost 350,000 inhabitants.

The two official languages are English and Sesotho.

