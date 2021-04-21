UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lesotho PM Faces Ouster After Ruling Party Break-up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Lesotho PM faces ouster after ruling party break-up

Maseru, Lesotho, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :After barely a year in office, the Lesotho prime minister's future hung in the balance Wednesday after an overnight split of his ruling party risked upsetting the parliamentary majority he needs to stay in power.

Moeketsi Majoro took power in May last year following the dramatic departure of his predecessor Thomas Thabane, who resigned amid allegations that he conspired to murder his wife in 2017.

A cabinet minister and deputy leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) Nqosa Mahao, announced on Wednesday that a formal and final decision to form a new party was reached Tuesday night.

To qualify to be a prime minister in the tiny kingdom of Lesotho, one's party must enjoy a simple majority in parliament.

Mahao claims almost half of the ABC's 47 lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament, are jumping ship to his new party.

"The split is more of a threat to him (Majoro)," warned National University of Lesotho political lecturer Tlohelang Letsie.

His "premiership is really threatened and he is likely to go".

An ex-director at the Africa office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who also served as finance minister, Majoro was sworn in as the new premier on May 20 last year, vowing to "act" to "ensure we have a stable political system in Lesotho".

But the 59-year-old premier's looming ouster would be the latest chapter in Lesotho's history of chronic political instability.

He would be the third prime minister in six years.

No premier has served out a full five-year term over the past decade in the small kingdom of 2.2 million people surrounded by South Africa.

Lesotho is one of the poorest countries in the southern African region and politicians are constantly fighting over small economy by constantly plotting and forming new governments.

Related Topics

Africa Murder IMF Prime Minister Parliament Threatened Wife Split South Africa Lesotho May 2017 National University All Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

24 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

43 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

48 minutes ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

52 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.