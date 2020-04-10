Lesotho police minister probed for flouting lockdown rules

Maseru, Lesotho, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Lesotho's minister of police and public safety is under investigation after a video of him buying alcohol and flouting lockdown regulations went viral, a police source said.

The sale and purchase of alcohol is prohibited in Lesotho which is observing a nationwide 24-day lockdown starting from March 29.

But CCTV footage from outside a liquor warehouse showed police minister, Lehlohonolo Moramotse, collecting boxes of alcohol and loading them into a car.

"Police are investigating this matter," a senior police source told AFP.

"Investigations are at a very advanced stage." However, police spokesman Mpiti Mopeli said he was not aware of any investigations.

Although Lesotho remains the only southern African nation not to have recorded a coronavirus case, authorities announced the lockdown due to fears that COVID-19 could be imported from South Africa which completely surrounds the kingdom.

South Africa has recorded 1,845 coronavirus cases.