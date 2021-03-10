UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Less Than 20% Of Covid Recovery Cash Is 'green': UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Less than 20% of Covid recovery cash is 'green': UN

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Less than 20 percent of spending announced by governments to help their economies rebound from the pandemic can be considered "green", the United Nations Environment Programme said Wednesday.

In an analysis of Covid-19-related fiscal rescue and recovery efforts by 50 large economies, a special UNEP report found that the world had fallen "far short" of aspirations to rebuild in a climate-and-biodiversity-friendly way.

Related Topics

World United Nations From

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

21 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled ‘UAE Soft ..

51 minutes ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.