Less than 20% of Covid recovery cash is 'green': UN

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Less than 20 percent of spending announced by governments to help their economies rebound from the pandemic can be considered "green", the United Nations Environment Programme said Wednesday.

In an analysis of Covid-19-related fiscal rescue and recovery efforts by 50 large economies, a special UNEP report found that the world had fallen "far short" of aspirations to rebuild in a climate-and-biodiversity-friendly way.