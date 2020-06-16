UrduPoint.com
Less Than 400 US Virus Deaths In 24 Hours For 2nd Day: Johns Hopkins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The United State recorded fewer than 400 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the second day in a row, according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University.

There were 385 new deaths at 8:30 pm (0030 Tuesday), the tracker from the Baltimore-based university showed, after a 24-hour toll of 382 the day before.

These are the lowest daily death tolls since the end of March, although data tend to be lower at the end of the weekends.

The United States is the country by far the hardest-hit in the pandemic, with both the highest number of deaths, 116,114, and the most infections at more than 2.

1 million, the tracker showed.

The country, where many businesses are reopening, continues to register around 20,000 new cases of coronavirus each day and more than a dozen states are recording their highest levels of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

That is the situation in Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump has scheduled a campaign rally on Saturday. He rejected pleas from the city of Tulsa not to risk aggravating coronavirus risks, and said he wants to triple the crowd to 60,000 people.

