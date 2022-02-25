Lessons on climate grief from the people of the sea ice

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Marilyn Baikie's remote Inuit community has more wisdom than they could ever want about ecological grief.

These "people of the sea ice" have endured years of dramatic warming that is ravaging their beloved landscape at the edge of the Arctic, forcing them to reimagine a way of life that goes back centuries.

"It affects how you live your life, it affects the things you do with your children, it really is affecting people's mental health," said Baikie, a community health worker in Rigolet, a coastal village of 300 people in Canada's Labrador region.

Before this region became one of the fastest-warming places on the planet, people could travel across frozen waters until spring, to fish or go deep into countryside that is a profound part of their identity.

Now they often worry the ice won't hold.

So when in winter the thermometer goes to up to zero -- or higher -- Baikie knows people will need extra support.

She and colleagues organise activities to ease stress and fill the "empty time" for people stranded by the warmth, like craft workshops and knowledge sharing between elders and young people.

Other local projects include mapping safe routes over the ice and taking an active part in climate monitoring.

Still, people feel isolated, Baikie told AFP in a recent video call.

"When you talk about it, it really tugs at your heart."