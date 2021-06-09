Paris, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey broke the women's 10,000 metres world record on Tuesday, on the same track where the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan had set the previous record just two days previously.

Gidey's time of 29 minutes, 1.03sec at Olympic trials in Hengelo in the Netherlands means she holds the world records in the 10,000m and 5,000m.