Let's Turn Pakistan Into Country Where Public Service Is Defined As Politics: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underlined for transforming Pakistan into a country where public service delivery was regarded as the definition of politics.
In a tweet, the prime minister expressed his opinion over the current state of politics and society.
"Let us turn Pakistan into a country where difference of opinion is not treated as an act of enmity; where criticism is faced with courage; where public service delivery is the definition of politics; where women are treated with respect & the rights of minorities are protected," the prime minister posted.