Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A trove of never-before-seen letters reveal that French literary giant Marcel Proust made a previously unknown trip to England and was driven around the bend by a house guest.

Any crumbs about the author (1871-1922), whose monumental "In Search of Lost Time" is considered one of the greatest books of all time, are treated with fan-boy excitement by the world's many Proust obsessives.

So a new book of letters between the writer and a lifelong banker friend, published in France on Thursday, makes for a veritable banquet of Proustian marginalia.

Horace Finaly was a classmate who ended up heading the Banque de Paris et des Pays-Bas, today's giant BNP Paribas.

The letters had been kept by Finaly's family, and emerged last year when they were sold at auction for 78,000 Euros.

Among the nuggets is that Proust needed Finaly's help to get rid of a free-loading house guest who had been staying with him for nearly three years, racking up vast tailoring bills in his name.

Proust had taken in Swiss emigre Henri Rochat in 1918 when he was working as a waiter, thinking it would only last a few weeks.

But Rochat "spent a lot more than Proust himself", Thierry Laget, who edited the letters, told AFP.

Rochat may have helped inspire one of the central female characters of "In Search of Lost Time" -- Albertine, who enjoys luxury clothes and other lavish gifts.

"He was a dandy, who offered nothing other than this inspiration, a few games of cards and some nights at the piano," Laget said.