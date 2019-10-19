UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leverkusen Blow Chance To Go Top With Frankfurt Loss

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Leverkusen blow chance to go top with Frankfurt loss

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Goncalo Paciencia scored twice in the first half as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 on Friday to deny the visitors the chance to move top of the Bundesliga.

The Portuguese forward fired Frankfurt ahead inside five minutes as he latched on to a Danny Da Costa pass and held off two defenders to stroke the ball under Lukas Hradecky.

Paciencia won a penalty on the quarter-hour when his shot was blocked by the hands of a sliding Aleksandar Dragovic, rolling home the spot-kick to double the lead for the hosts.

Eintracht goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, deputising for the injured Kevin Trapp, kept Leverkusen at bay with a string of stops from Karim Bellarabi, Lucas Alario and Kai Havertz.

Leverkusen were awarded a penalty midway through the second half for an apparent handball by Djibril Sow but the decision was correctly overturned following a VAR review.

Dutch striker Bas Dost wrapped up the victory for Frankfurt 10 minutes from time as he brushed off Dragovic to net his third league goal of the season.

Eintracht moved level with Leverkusen as part of a cluster of six teams on 14 points, two adrift of leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Marco Rose's Gladbach go to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday while second-placed Wolfsburg travel to RB Leipzig.

Defending champions Bayern Munich will attempt to bounce back from a 2-1 loss at home to Hoffenheim when they visit Bavarian neighbours Augsburg.

mw/dj

Related Topics

Injured Visit Augsburg Leipzig Frankfurt Lead From Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

2 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

3 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

3 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.