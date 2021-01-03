UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leverkusen Coach Bosz Waves White Flag In Title Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:10 PM

Leverkusen coach Bosz waves white flag in title race

Berlin, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz effectively waved the white flag in the Bundesliga title race Sunday after back-to-back defeats convinced him Bayern Munich will again be champions this season - for the ninth straight year.

Bayern had replaced Leverkusen as league leaders a fortnight ago with a 2-1 away win over Bosz's team thanks to Robert Lewandowski's last-gasp winning goal.

Leverkusen lost again on Saturday when a second-half own goal by Edmond Tapsoba led to a shock 2-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Just a third of the season has gone, but Bosz was still annoyed a day after their latest defeat left Leverkusen third in the table, two points behind Bayern who host strugglers Mainz on Sunday.

"A top team doesn't lose twice in succession," Bosz fumed Sunday as a guest on ZDF's Sportstudio show.

With a bitter air of disillusionment, he added: "Bayern will again be the best team" at the end of the season, although RB Leipzig claimed top spot on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart.

Bosz's attitude was a far cry from a fortnight ago, confidently replying "Bayer Leverkusen" when asked who would be German champions in 2020/21.

The crest-fallen Dutchman saw "no winners' mentality" from his team in Frankfurt. "Everything was bad." Bosz was particularly irritated by the latest set-back, because "we have shown that we can do better" this season.

Midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who scored Leverkusen's early opening goal with a deft back-heel, described defeat to Frankfurt as "a slip-up. We'll keep going".

However, he admitted "there was no life in us" as Leverkusen failed to fight back after Amin Younes equalised before Leverkusen's Tapsoba turned the ball into his own net.

Bosz promises "we will be better" for next Saturday's league match against Werder Bremen.

Related Topics

German Mainz Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Sunday From Best Top Race Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

2 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

3 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

3 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

3 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.