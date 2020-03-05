UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leverkusen Down 10-man Union To Reach German Cup Semis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Leverkusen down 10-man Union to reach German Cup semis

Berlin, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat 10-man Union Berlin 3-1 on Wednesday at the BayArena to reach the German Cup semi-finals.

Peter Bosz's side are looking to win the competition for only the second time in the club's history and join Bayern Munich and Saarbruecken in the last four.

Marcus Ingvartsen gave the visitors a 39th-minute lead, arriving at the back post to meet Marius Buelter's cross and power a header into the bottom corner.

But Union, who were Cup runners-up to Schalke as a third-tier side in 2001, were dealt a massive blow 19 minutes from time as defender Christopher Lenz was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Leverkusen wasted little time in making Lenz pay, as Karim Bellarabi equalised just a minute later, drilling a low effort into the bottom corner after being played in on goal by Kai Havertz.

The hosts completed the comeback as Chilean international Charles Aranguiz headed home Kerem Demirbay's 86th-minute corner before Moussa Diaby added gloss to the scoreline in injury time.

Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Werder Bremen to the Commerzbank-Arena in the last quarter-final later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, holders Bayern Munich continued their bid for a treble of Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League titles by edging past Schalke 1-0, while Saarbruecken stunned top-flight Fortuna Duesseldorf on penalties to become the first fourth-division side to reach the semis.

Related Topics

German Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Lead Post From Bayern

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

42 minutes ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

2 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

2 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.