Leverkusen Sign AS Roma Forward Patrik Schick

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Leverkusen sign AS Roma forward Patrik Schick

Berlin, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday spent some of the money from Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea by signing Czech centre-forward Patrik Schick from AS Roma on a five-year contract.

After also selling striker Kevin Volland to Monaco last week, Leverkusen, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season, have reportedly paid 26.5 million Euros ($31 million) for Schick, according to magazine Kicker.

He spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig, scoring 10 goals in 28 games.

The Czech Republic international played the second-half of their 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final of the Champions League.

"I was able to see for myself in matches against Leipzig what a great team it is," said Schick in a statement.

"They play aggressive, attacking football, which I like.

"I am very happy that I can continue playing in Germany and for this club internationally," he added with Leverkusen having qualified for the Europa League next season.

Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said he is looking forward to seeing Schick slot into a side containing Jamaica winger Leon Bailey and Argentina striker Lucas Alario.

"In Patrik Schick we have gained an internationally-known centre forward who has demonstrated his goalscoring qualities consistently in both Serie A and the Bundesliga," added Voeller.

