Leverkusen sign Dutch defender Frimpong from Celtic

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Bayer Leverkusen confirmed Wednesday the signing of Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Scottish giants Celtic in a transfer reportedly costing around 11 million Euros ($13 million).

The 20-year-old has signed with the Bundesliga club until June 2025.

He is Leverkusen's second Dutch signing this month after defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah joined from Manchester United.

Right-back Frimpong, a product of Manchester City's academy, will cover for Santiago Arias, who is sidelined by a long-term ankle injury.

Frimpong will miss Saturday's Bundesliga match at RB Leipzig due to a quarantine period after arriving from the UK.

He should first be available for next Tuesday's German Cup match against fourth-tier minnows Rot-Weiss Essen in the last 16.