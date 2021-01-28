Leverkusen Sign Dutch Defender Frimpong From Celtic
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:00 AM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Bayer Leverkusen confirmed Wednesday the signing of Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Scottish giants Celtic in a transfer reportedly costing around 11 million Euros ($13 million).
The 20-year-old has signed with the Bundesliga club until June 2025.
He is Leverkusen's second Dutch signing this month after defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah joined from Manchester United.
Right-back Frimpong, a product of Manchester City's academy, will cover for Santiago Arias, who is sidelined by a long-term ankle injury.
Frimpong will miss Saturday's Bundesliga match at RB Leipzig due to a quarantine period after arriving from the UK.
He should first be available for next Tuesday's German Cup match against fourth-tier minnows Rot-Weiss Essen in the last 16.