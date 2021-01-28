UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leverkusen Sign Dutch Defender Frimpong From Celtic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Leverkusen sign Dutch defender Frimpong from Celtic

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Bayer Leverkusen confirmed Wednesday the signing of Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Scottish giants Celtic in a transfer reportedly costing around 11 million Euros ($13 million).

The 20-year-old has signed with the Bundesliga club until June 2025.

He is Leverkusen's second Dutch signing this month after defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah joined from Manchester United.

Right-back Frimpong, a product of Manchester City's academy, will cover for Santiago Arias, who is sidelined by a long-term ankle injury.

Frimpong will miss Saturday's Bundesliga match at RB Leipzig due to a quarantine period after arriving from the UK.

He should first be available for next Tuesday's German Cup match against fourth-tier minnows Rot-Weiss Essen in the last 16.

Related Topics

German Santiago Essen Leipzig Jeremie United Kingdom Manchester United June From Manchester City Million

Recent Stories

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

51 minutes ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

1 hour ago

Poland to implement near-total ban on abortion

18 minutes ago

Amnesty urges Morocco to release dissident histori ..

18 minutes ago

Putin hails extension of New START treaty

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.