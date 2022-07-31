UrduPoint.com

Leverkusen Tripped Up By Third Division Side In German Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Leverkusen tripped up by third division side in German Cup

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen were bundled out of the German Cup in Saturday's first round by third division SV Elversberg.

Leverkusen qualified for the Champions League on the back of finishing third to Bayern Munich last season but their bid for only a second Cup title in their long history fell apart at the first hurdle.

They went behind in the second minute, and Patrik Schick's goal in the penultimate minute came too late to save them from a 4-3 defeat.

Another Bundesliga side Cologne suffered the same fate as Leverkusen, losing 4-3 on penalties at second division Regensburg after the two sides were locked together at 2-2 after extra-time.

The stars of Saturday's Cup action were the Stuttgarter Kickers after the fifth-tier minnows progressed to the second round following a 2-0 defeat of Greuther Fuerth, demoted from the Bundesliga last season.

