Leverkusen youth coach: the core of football youth training is education

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A German football coach working with China's youth talent said youth training should focus on education rather than just trophies.

"The Great Wall was not built in a day. We have enough time and strong motivation that I am optimistic about the future of Chinese football," said Oscar Braun, a German football coach.

Braun, who has been in China for three years working for Bayer Leverkusen's youth training team, shared his views on Chinese youth training with Xinhua.

As a professional player, Braun played in the German Bundesliga for many years. After retiring, he decided to join the youth training industry as a coach, and he has now accumulated rich experience for nearly three decades.

Having worked in Austria, Germany and Asia, Braun thinks that Germany and Austria have similar approaches to youth training, but the situation in China is much complicated, in which patience is the first thing that needs to be cultivated.

"In China, I often hear one phrase from youth coaches - hurry up.

But that's not the right thing. What coaches need most is patience. Just like learning typing, which would be slow for the first time, but will get faster after getting familiar with it. In this process, accuracy is the first thing to emphasize, followed by speed." Patience is not only essential for coaches but also the whole industry.

Compared to professional adult teams, youth training is based on a structure made up of education, growth and success, among which education is the fundamental part that can be reflected from the different coaching concepts between youth training teams and professional adult teams.

"For adult players, the most important and the only goal is to win in competitions. We know who we are playing against and can make specific strategies aiming to beat them," he said.

"But for teenagers, the most important thing is education. In every game, the key lies in what the players have learned and whether they have grown. Therefore, the indicator for judging youth coaches should not be trophies," Braun said.