Lewandowski Equals Bundesliga Record With 40th Goal This Season

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:10 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski, FIFA's best male player of 2020, has equalled Mueller's tally, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league fixtures this term.

Lewandowski converted a penalty for the champions after 26 minutes to equal the league's record.

As part of his penalty celebrations, the Poland striker lifted his match shirt to reveal a picture of Gerd Mueller over the text "4ever Gerd".

The fixture was briefly halted after Lewandowski equalled Mueller's milestone as his Bayern team-mates made a guard-of-honour on the side of the pitch which the smiling 32-year-old ran through.

Freiburg drew level almost immediately when Manuel Gulde headed in at the near post from a corner on 29 minutes after slipping his marker.

Bayern, who were crowned German champions last weekend for the ninth season in a row, upped the tempo after the break.

Serge Gnabry had a goal disallowed six minutes into the second-half after the VAR spotted he was offside in tapping home a Leroy Sane cross.

However, the Bavarians kept up the pressure and when David Alaba's long-range pass found Thomas Mueller in the area just moments later, he squared for Sane who hit home on 53 minutes.

Freiburg had their chances to equalise as second-half replacements Lucas Hoeler and Janik Haberer both went close before Christian Guenter brought the sides level nine minutes from time.

Lewandowski can still break Mueller's record as Bayern have one match left of the campaign at home to Augsburg next Saturday.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward, who has scored 47 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season, is set to be crowned the Bundesliga's top-scorer for the sixth time in eight years.

His tally of 40 league goals this season includes four hat-tricks as well as a four-goal haul in Bayern's nervy 4-3 home win against Hertha Berlin last October.

