Lewandowski extends Bayern Munich contract until 2023 - club

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Striker Robert Lewandowski has extended his contract at Bayern Munich until 2023, the defending Bundesliga champions announced Thursday.

"FC Bayern is one of the three largest clubs in the world and we have an outstanding team. I am proud to be part of this club," said the 31-year-old, who has scored 197 goals in 246 appearances since joining Bayern in 2014.