UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lewandowski Hits Brace As Bayern Munich Go 10 Points Clear

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Lewandowski hits brace as Bayern Munich go 10 points clear

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich opened a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundessliga on Saturday with a 5-0 drubbing of relegation-threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf with the league's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski scoring twice.

Duesseldorf defender Mathias Joergensen scored an own goal before Benjamin Pavard, Lewandowski (2) and Alphonso Davies grabbed Bayern's other goals.

With five games left, Bayern are comfortably on course to win an eighth straight league title, but second-placed Borussia Dortmund could trim their lead on Sunday at bottom side Paderborn.

Related Topics

Lead Sunday Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

21 minutes ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

51 minutes ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.