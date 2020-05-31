Lewandowski hits brace as Bayern Munich go 10 points clear

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich opened a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundessliga on Saturday with a 5-0 drubbing of relegation-threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf with the league's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski scoring twice.

Duesseldorf defender Mathias Joergensen scored an own goal before Benjamin Pavard, Lewandowski (2) and Alphonso Davies grabbed Bayern's other goals.

With five games left, Bayern are comfortably on course to win an eighth straight league title, but second-placed Borussia Dortmund could trim their lead on Sunday at bottom side Paderborn.