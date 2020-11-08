UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lewandowski Strikes As Bayern Munich Down Dortmund To Go Top

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Lewandowski strikes as Bayern Munich down Dortmund to go top

Dortmund, Germany, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th league goal this season as Bayern Munich went top of the Bundelsiga table on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

After Marco Reus put the hosts ahead, Bayern defender David Alaba blasted home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time behind closed doors in Dortmund.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with a superb header just after the break before Leroy Sane grabbed the visitors' third while Erling Braut Haaland gave Dortmund hope with a late goal.

