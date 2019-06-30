UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lewis Hamilton Says He Deserved His Punishment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Lewis Hamilton says he deserved his punishment

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Lewis Hamilton said Saturday he deserved his punishment and took full responsibility for the error that led to a three-place grid penalty at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion was knocked back to fifth on the grid after stewards ruled that he had impeded Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo during qualifying.

The penalty knocks his and Mercedes' hopes of extending their unprecedented early-season run of victories after eight straight wins.

Hamilton wrote on Instagram: "Totally deserved the penalty today and have no problem accepting it.

"Was a mistake on my behalf and I take full responsibility for it.

It wasn't intentional. Anyway, tomorrow is another day and an opportunity to rise.

"These things are sent to try us. We all have to push through whatever it is we are up against, whether it's right or wrong. Just continue to believe in yourself."Hamilton leads his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 36 points in the drivers' title race ahead of Sunday's race, having won six of this year's eight races. Bottas won the other two.

Bottas starts third on the grid behind a front row made up of two of Formula One's stars of the future -- 21-year-old tyros Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton Turkish Lira Sunday All Ferrari Alfa Romeo Race Instagram

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

2 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

3 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

3 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.