Lewis Hamilton wins chaotic Tuscan Grand Prix

Mugello, Italy, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic, crash-littered Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the Formula One drivers' championship.

Reigning champion Hamilton finished ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to claim his 90th F1 victory in a race which only 12 drivers finished, moving the Briton to within one win of equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record.