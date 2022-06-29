Li Xiaopeng conferred upon with Hilal-e-Pakistan at Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque conferred Pakistan's civil award 'Hilal-e-Pakistan' upon Li Xiaopeng, Minister of Transport of China, in a special investiture ceremony held here at the Embassy of Pakistan.

The event was attended by the senior officials of Chinese Ministry of Transport, representatives of media organizations and officers of Pakistan Embassy.

Li Xiaopeng, a member of 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, is the son of Li Peng, the former premier of China and Chairman of Standing Committee of National People's Congress.

Minister Li Xiaopeng is an ardent advocate of China-Pakistan friendship and spearheaded implementation of several transport infrastructure projects in Pakistan under the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque paid rich tribute to Minister Li Xiaopeng for his endeavours to strengthen Pakistan-China friendship and his role for completion of important road connectivity projects in Pakistan.

Ambassador Haque highlighted that CPEC was a central pillar of Pakistan's socioeconomic development vision and that the two countries would ensure its smooth and steady implementation as envisaged by their leadership.

Appreciating the role of former premier Li Peng for the consolidation of bilateral relationship, Ambassador Haque said that ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China was the fruition of untiring efforts of successive generations of the leaders of the two countries and drew its strength from the unanimous public and institutional support in both Pakistan and China.

In his remarks, Li Xiaopeng expressed his gratitude to the government and people's of Pakistan for the conferment of civil award.

He said that as All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and Iron Brother, China would continue to support key transport projects under CPEC in Pakistan contributing to overall progress and development of the country.

He also underscored the support of his ministry to meet Pakistan's essential needs for the up-gradation of its transport infrastructure network.