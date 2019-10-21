UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liberals, Tories Slug It Out On Last Day Of Canada Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Liberals, Tories slug it out on last day of Canada election

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival Andrew Scheer slugged it out Sunday on the last day of a rancorous election campaign.

With Canadians going to the polls on Monday, the Liberals and Tories went into the home stretch in a dead heat, each with about 31-32 percent support after 40 days of mudslinging.

Pollsters are predicting a minority government will result -- led either by the Liberals or the Conservatives -- as the smaller New Democratic Party (NDP), Green Party and Bloc Quebecois have continued to chip away at the frontrunners' lead.

Their voices hoarse, Trudeau and Scheer made last, desperate pitches to undecided voters over the weekend in key battlegrounds in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec provinces.

"We need a strong, progressive government that will unite Canadians and fight climate change, not a progressive opposition," Trudeau told a rally in a suburb of Vancouver after whistle-stops in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

"We need to unite as citizens. We need to unite as a planet," he said.

Related Topics

Election Dead Prime Minister Minority Vancouver Ontario Lead Columbia Justin Trudeau Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in China Education Expo-Beijing 2 ..

10 hours ago

WASS 2019 to discuss impact of increasing flight d ..

10 hours ago

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in government forum to combat hum ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.