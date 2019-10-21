Liberals, Tories slug it out on last day of Canada election

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival Andrew Scheer slugged it out Sunday on the last day of a rancorous election campaign.

With Canadians going to the polls on Monday, the Liberals and Tories went into the home stretch in a dead heat, each with about 31-32 percent support after 40 days of mudslinging.

Pollsters are predicting a minority government will result -- led either by the Liberals or the Conservatives -- as the smaller New Democratic Party (NDP), Green Party and Bloc Quebecois have continued to chip away at the frontrunners' lead.

Their voices hoarse, Trudeau and Scheer made last, desperate pitches to undecided voters over the weekend in key battlegrounds in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec provinces.

"We need a strong, progressive government that will unite Canadians and fight climate change, not a progressive opposition," Trudeau told a rally in a suburb of Vancouver after whistle-stops in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

"We need to unite as citizens. We need to unite as a planet," he said.