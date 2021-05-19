UrduPoint.com
'Liberation' For France As Cafes, Museums Reopen

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

'Liberation' for France as cafes, museums reopen

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The French on Wednesday joyfully made their way back to cafes, cinemas and museums as the country loosened restrictions in a return to semi-normality after over six months of Covid-19 curbs.

Cafes and restaurants with terraces or rooftop gardens can now offer outdoor dining, under the second phase of a lockdown-lifting plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the economy on June 30.

Museums, cinemas and theaters are also reopening after being closed for 203 days.

Bad weather across much of the country failed to dampen the spirits of customers who beat a path back to their favourite cafes from the early morning.

