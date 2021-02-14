Liberia on heightened alert after Guinea Ebola deaths

Monrovia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Liberian President George Weah on Sunday put the country's health authorities on heightened alert after four people died of Ebola in neighbouring Guinea, the first resurgence of the disease in five years.

Weah "has mandated the Liberian health authorities and related stakeholders in the sector to heighten the country's surveillance and preventative activities in the wake of reports of the emergence of the deadly Ebola virus disease in neighbouring Guinea," his office said in a statement.