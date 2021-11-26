UrduPoint.com

Liberia Protesters Block Vital Route Over Election Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Liberia protesters block vital route over election dispute

Monrovia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Protesters from a Liberian community that believes it has supernatural powers blocked a key road for trade in the country's north Friday, demanding the government intervene to approve the election of a graft-accused politician.

Witnesses described demonstrators wearing wooden masks and clad in dried palm leaves obstructing a bridge near the border with Guinea over which a significant quantity of import and export traffic would normally flow.

They seek the reinstatement of Brownie Samukai, a former defence minister under ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He won a seat in the Senate in December 2020 polls, but the government appealed his election over alleged corruption during his time as defence minister from 2006-2018.

The electoral commission has not yet approved his election because of the ongoing challenge.

The protesters come from a community of "masked men".

In Liberia, where traditional beliefs remain strong, they are thought to have the power to kill, maim, curse or even disappear their enemies.

A witness said the masked men have been demonstrating since Thursday.

"They placed a log in the middle of the bridge... making it impossible to cross," the witness told AFP.

"They said that only their chief would be able to open the bridge and that would only happen if the president gave an in-person assurance that senator Samukai's election would be certified by the electoral commission, allowing him to take his seat."The obstruction of the main road from Lofa county, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Monrovia, has disrupted thousands of people on both sides, witnesses said.

"I have been (stuck here) with my cargo since yesterday. It's not possible to cross. I hope it doesn't descend into violence," Vivian Ndebe, 43, said on Friday.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Senate Defence Minister Import Road Traffic Liberia Monrovia Guinea December Border 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

13 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

2 hours ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

2 hours ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.