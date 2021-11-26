Liberia protesters block vital route over election dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Monrovia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Protesters from a Liberian community that believes it has supernatural powers blocked a key road for trade in the country's north Friday, demanding the government intervene to approve the election of a graft-accused politician.

Witnesses described demonstrators wearing wooden masks and clad in dried palm leaves obstructing a bridge near the border with Guinea over which a significant quantity of import and export traffic would normally flow.

They seek the reinstatement of Brownie Samukai, a former defence minister under ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He won a seat in the Senate in December 2020 polls, but the government appealed his election over alleged corruption during his time as defence minister from 2006-2018.

The electoral commission has not yet approved his election because of the ongoing challenge.

The protesters come from a community of "masked men".

In Liberia, where traditional beliefs remain strong, they are thought to have the power to kill, maim, curse or even disappear their enemies.

A witness said the masked men have been demonstrating since Thursday.

"They placed a log in the middle of the bridge... making it impossible to cross," the witness told AFP.

"They said that only their chief would be able to open the bridge and that would only happen if the president gave an in-person assurance that senator Samukai's election would be certified by the electoral commission, allowing him to take his seat."The obstruction of the main road from Lofa county, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Monrovia, has disrupted thousands of people on both sides, witnesses said.

"I have been (stuck here) with my cargo since yesterday. It's not possible to cross. I hope it doesn't descend into violence," Vivian Ndebe, 43, said on Friday.