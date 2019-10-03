Liberia sets 2020 referendum on presidential terms

Monrovia, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Liberia will hold a referendum on reducing the length of presidential terms and on the right to dual nationality, a sensitive political issue.

These changes to the constitution, approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday, will be submitted to a plebiscite by the end of 2020.

The current six-year presidential tenure will be scaled back to five years, and limited to two terms in office, under the planned changes. The same will apply to the vice presidency.

Members of the House of Representatives will see their term in office cut from six to five years, and Senators from nine years to seven, although there will be no term limits.

Voters will also be asked to determine a proposed change to nationality laws -- one of the most divisive issues in the impoverished West African state.

Liberia, the oldest republic in sub-Saharan Africa, was founded in the 19th century with US support as a home for freed American slaves.

Their descendants have a long history of dominating political life.

At present, children born from at least one Liberian parent must take an oath of allegiance before the age of 23 in order to gain Liberian citizenship.

Beyond that age, the person has to go through naturalisation to gain citizenship -- a process that, under current law, can only be approved if they are descendants of indigenous Africans.

This restriction has had an impact on members of the ethnic Lebanese community, which has played a major economic role in Liberia for decades.

It has prevented many of them from obtaining Liberian nationality and thus restricts their right to own land.

Under the proposed change, any child of a Liberian will automatically qualify for nationality -- a move seen here as providing a boost for investment from abroad.

Under current laws, dual nationality is barred.

The situation is viewed as hypocritical by some, as many members of the American-Liberian elite also secretly hold US citizenship.

They are often accused of transferring wealth earned in Liberia to build homes in the US.

The law, if approved, would permit dual citizenship, but be excluded from a range of prominent positions, including chief justice, cabinet ministers and ambassadors.

By some accounts, more than 50 percent of current government officials hold dual American and Liberian citizenship.

George Weah, the former football star who came to office in January 2018, is only the second president to have emerged from the so-called indigenous population of Liberia.