Liberia votes on Weah plan to cut presidential terms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Monrovia, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Liberians voted on Tuesday on President George Weah's plan to shorten presidential terms, with critics fearing the former football star could use the constitutional referendum to cling to power.

Weah has argued that keeping the same leader for years "is not the way to go" and wants presidents and lower-house lawmakers to serve five years instead of six, with senators serving seven years instead of nine.

But the move has sparked suspicion in the region because other presidents have used constitutional changes to re-set the clock on their time in office, extending their grip on power.

In Guinea, 82-year-old President Alpha Conde won a controversial third term in October after pushing through a new constitution that allowed him to bypass a two-term limit.

The same month, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, 78, was a elected for an equally contentious third term, after having revised the country's constitution.

Opposition politicians in Liberia fear that Weah, 54, could try a similar move, although the president has denied the claim.